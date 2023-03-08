Open in App
Plum, PA
Tribune-Review

Rags identified as cause of Plum house fire, owner plans to rebuild

By Brian C. Rittmeyer,

4 days ago
Discarded rags were behind the cause of a fire that led to severe damage to a Plum house two weeks ago.

Allegheny County Chief Fire Marshal Matt Brown said the Feb. 21 fire at 435 Millers Lane was accidental “due to spontaneous heating of discarded rags used for oil base staining.”

“This accidental fire cause continues to be more commonly found in our investigations,” Brown said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, rags used to wipe up oil-based paints, stains and varnishes can ignite on their own and start a fire if not handled carefully.

An average of 1,600 home fires per year are caused by instances of spontaneous combustion or chemical reaction, and an average of 800 are started when oily rags catch fire or are ignited, the association says.

Homeowner Tim Townsend said a subcontractor had been staining steps inside the house the day of the fire and the day before.

No one was hurt.

The fire marshal’s findings differ from initial reports which said the cause was likely electrical. Townsend had been suspicious of new solar panels he had activated two weeks before the fire.

Townsend said his insurance company’s conclusion is in agreement with the fire marshal. Townsend, his fiancee, Christine Biros, and his son, Tim Townsend Jr., were not home at the time of the fire.

“It makes sense to me,” he said. “Nothing was on.”

While the fire marshal has released the property, Townsend said insurers for the contractors are yet to reach their final conclusions, which he anticipates being done by March 30.

Although authorities said the house was a total loss the day of the fire, in part because the fire burned through the first floor, Townsend said Wednesday that he plans to rebuild it.

“We put a lot of effort into that house,” he said.

While the front of the house was severely burned, a rear addition and garage had only smoke damage.

Currently staying with family in White Oak, Townsend said they will be moving into an apartment complex in Monroeville.

