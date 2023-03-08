Martha Stewart’s Daily Skincare Routine Includes This $14 Collagen Face Mask That Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About

As we’ve mentioned before, there are certain celebrities who come to mind when we think about people who just seem to never age . Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Lopez, and Halle Berry to name a few. Well, we’ve got a new lady to add to our list: Martha Stewart . She is constantly glowing, has incredible skin, and looks like she’s stopped aging altogether . Oh yeah, and she’s actually 81. We know, we were shocked, too. There is no denying that Stewart looks incredible and we are dying to know all of her skincare secrets. Well, we’re all in luck because she actually revealed the face mask she uses every morning, and it’s less than $15 on amazon, making it a total win-win.

On her website , Stewart revealed some of her favorite beauty products and we just had to highlight this mask because any product Stewart uses that’s just under $15 is a yes in our book. Instead of cleansing her face, Stewart starts her morning off with a mask, and this Mario Badescu mask is one of her go-to’s. This Super Collagen Face Mask is said to clean pores and tighten skin without over-drying. Our favorite part of this mask is that it is made with oatmeal, which supposedly can help with reducing redness and irritation on sensitive skin.

Mario Badescu Facial Mask $14.40, originally $18 Buy now

It’s currently only $14.40 on Amazon , so we suggest grabbing it before it’s gone. If Martha Stewart swears by it, we have a feeling we will too as soon as we get our hands on it to try. Why not spend a nice early morning doing a face mask? Sounds like a pretty awesome way to start your day if you ask us.

