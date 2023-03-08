Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
taylorvilledailynews.com

Kansas anti-ESG bill could cut pension returns $3.6 billion -analysis

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,

5 days ago
(Reuters) -Legislation pending in the U.S. state of Kansas to stop the use of environmental, social or governance (ESG) considerations by public contractors would reduce...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Kelly Ripa Stuns in Sheer Gown at 2023 Oscars With Husband Mark Consuelos: Red Carpet Photos
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy