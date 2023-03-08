Open in App
Elizabethton, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Local church to host Ukraine benefit concert

By Ben Gilliam,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XqAL_0lCG0Bu600

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local church is hosting a concert to benefit war-stricken families in Ukraine and increase humanitarian efforts on the ground.

According to a press release from Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit run by local student Yaro Hnatusko, First Christian Church of Elizabethton is set to host multiple artists on March 26.

“We became aware of the dire needs of the Ukrainian people after war flared in Europe again over a year ago,” church officials said. “But we were uncertain how we could help.”

After partnering with Hnatusko and his team, the church plans to raise funds directly during “A Night of Praise & Caring” with the performers below:

  • Pianist Scott Reynolds
  • “Basic” community choir
  • “Lifted” ft. Fred Goodwin, Tony Rominger, Loretta Bowers, Pat Kelly, and Howard Bloom
  • Polish pianist Jeremi Lukanus.

“From the outset, there have been two primary goals in hosting this concert,” church officials said. “We want to provide a means by which the community can join in the fight to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters as their lives have been forever changed. When our families and friends come together to enjoy the talent being shared, we can also share in helping those in need. And as always, our goal in all that we do is to bring glory and honor to our loving Heavenly Father.”

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at First Christian Church of Elizabethton’s 513 Hattie Avenue Sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Elizabethton, TN newsLocal Elizabethton, TN
Remarkable Women: Frankie Bailey commits to growth, improvement of her community
Elizabethton, TN4 days ago
Elizabethton City Council approves club’s cruise-in events beginning in May
Elizabethton, TN3 days ago
Elizabethton High School students win PBS journalism challenge
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ukrainian missionaries speak at local church
Erwin, TN13 hours ago
Chuckey Depot Museum highlights Black, female contributions to railroad
Jonesborough, TN1 day ago
An East TN mother seeks justice for her deceased daughter
Greeneville, TN11 hours ago
Kingsport to host G.O.A.T arts and crafts festival in April
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
ETSU student paper East Tennessean celebrates 100 years in operation
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Residents recount the ’93 blizzard 30 years later
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Community Heroes: Don Raines energizes his community to help children
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Meet Kina, Whiskey and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Remarkable Women: Meet the local finalists
Johnson City, TN5 days ago
Veterans Voices: 99-year-old World War II Army nurse remembers caring for the seriously wounded
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Union 41 brings open-kitchen experience to Bristol
Bristol, VA1 day ago
Ben & Jerry’s co-founder to speak during ETSU’s Civility Week
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Johnson City LGBTQ club issues statewide drag brunch challenge in response to new law
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Good Morning Tri-Cities shares quick and easy lunch recipes
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
‘Keeping Greeneville Greeneville’: Leaders strive to keep charm as quick growth arrives
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
Family of hit-and-run victim remember him as modest, active member of community
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
First eaglet of season hatches at Bluff City nest
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
‘Oldest and largest’ kangaroo rat fossil discovered by ETSU scientist
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Buc Ridge residents react to ETSU emergency alert
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Co-workers, friends remember Haysi volunteer fire chief
Haysi, VA2 days ago
Union 41 opens its doors in Bristol, Virginia
Bristol, VA3 days ago
From the Archives: Blizzard of ’93
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Committee rejects appointment of former health commissioner to ETSU Board of Trustees
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
One dead following Kingsport house fire, officials say
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties are in need of a forever home this weekend
Johnson City, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy