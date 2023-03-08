'Machine Gun' Bust: Worcester Man Charged With Owning Glock Switches, Feds Say

Jose Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a machine after police found several Glock switches in his Worcester home, authorities said. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jay Rembert

A Worcester County man was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, after police found at his home several illegal gun accessories that can allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a fully automatic one, authorities said.

Jose Rivera, 24, of Worcester, faces one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He will be held pending a hearing on Friday.

Police said they found three Glock switches at his house, which convert pistols into full-auto. One of them was attached to a Glock. 40 caliber in Rivera's bedroom, authorities said. The ATF considers a firearm with this modification a machine gun.

Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a machine and up to $250,000 in fines, the prosecutor said.

