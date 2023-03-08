Open in App
Worcester, MA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

'Machine Gun' Bust: Worcester Man Charged With Owning Glock Switches, Feds Say

By Josh Lanier,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbGnB_0lCFywQ100
Jose Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a machine after police found several Glock switches in his Worcester home, authorities said. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jay Rembert

A Worcester County man was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, after police found at his home several illegal gun accessories that can allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a fully automatic one, authorities said.

Jose Rivera, 24, of Worcester, faces one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He will be held pending a hearing on Friday.

Police said they found three Glock switches at his house, which convert pistols into full-auto. One of them was attached to a Glock. 40 caliber in Rivera's bedroom, authorities said. The ATF considers a firearm with this modification a machine gun.

Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a machine and up to $250,000 in fines, the prosecutor said.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA1 day ago
FBI, Boston police investigating after bank robbery inside grocery store
Boston, MA1 day ago
Central Mass Drug Ring: 17 People Convicted In Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking Case: Feds
Fitchburg, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect arrested in Dorchester attempted bank robbery
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Man stabbed, killed in Blackstone
Blackstone, MA20 hours ago
Helicopters, K9s Search For Man Behind Car Crash In Northborough: Police
Northborough, MA19 hours ago
Stolen antique guns, some ‘priceless,’ will return to Massachusetts after long federal probe
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police
Palmer, MA1 day ago
Multiple Plymouth County search warrants results in arrest, seizure of Fentanyl, Cocaine, gun, over $60,000
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts U.S. Postal Service employee sentenced to probation for stealing over $90,000 in packages
Fitchburg, MA1 day ago
Austin Lee Dillon Of Dorchester Arrested By Boston Police For Murder
Boston, MA1 day ago
19-year old Massachusetts woman allegedly goes on half million dollar fraudulant shopping spree
Burlington, MA2 days ago
Palmer victim stabbed during domestic violence incident
Palmer, MA1 day ago
Springfield Police investigating fatal shooting on Cadwell Dr.
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Chestnut Hill Business Owner Busted For Drugs Had Triple Stack Of Default Warrants: Police
Ipswich, MA2 days ago
NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000
Nashua, NH2 days ago
Frederick Pinney Gets 9-10 Years For Girlfriend's 2014 KIlling In Springfield: DA
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Sentencing held for man convicted of involuntary manslaughter
Shirley, MA2 days ago
Masshole smashes bus window after bus driver honks at him for blocking access to South Boston bus stop, police say
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Worcester police body cameras working well so far, officers say
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Police: 8 people arrested in connection with Hampden County drug trafficking ring
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Multiple Drug Charges
Framingham, MA2 days ago
Suspects called to court after police chase that ended outside daycare in Sterling
Sterling, MA3 days ago
Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for stealing packages
Fitchburg, MA2 days ago
Police investigating rollover crash in Malden
Malden, MA22 hours ago
3 Suspects Face Charges After NH Armed Robbery, Police Chase in Mass.
Sterling, MA3 days ago
One dead after shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
‘That is evil’: Business owner living in Barbershop after losing home in Mattapan fire
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Randolph Woman Hid $3.2M In Payroll To Avoid Nearly $1M In Taxes: Feds
Randolph, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy