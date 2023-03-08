Crowd Of 'Juveniles' Ransacks Center City Store, Attacks Employee: Cops

A crowd of 18 to 20 "juvenile" suspects ransacked a Center City shop and assaulted an employee, police say. Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice

Philadelphia police are searching for answers after they say a large mob of "juvenile" suspects stormed a Center City smoke shop and assaulted an employee.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, the department told Daily Voice. A crowd of "approximately 18 to 20 juveniles" burst into the Gallery of Scents and the Gold Center, went behind the counter, and began stealing items, police claimed.

When an employee tried to intervene, authorities said one of the youths punched the worker in the face.

The crowd fled with about $500 of merchandise, and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday, March 8. The incident remains under investigation, Philly police said.

It's at least the second time in recent memory that a Philadelphia storefront has been robbed by a large crowd of apparently teenage suspects. In September 2022, a group of about 100 entered a Wawa on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard and raided the shelves, Daily Voice reported.

That incident was captured in a video clip that later went viral.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.