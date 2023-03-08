Florida drops program used to prevent voter fraud

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The state is withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information System, known as “ERIC.”

The system has helped detect voter registration across state lines since 2019.

The tool compares voter registration information across state lines, tracking who has moved and who has voted twice in different states.

“The association of supervisors in the state was supportive of ERIC, just because there are no other means to check and balance across state lines into specific individuals to draw flags that they their name appears in two different states and that you look at their history to see if they did, in fact, vote in that election, a federal election,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd said Florida has lost confidence in the system after trying to “back reforms to increase protections, but the protections were refused.”

“I think them scrapping ERIC, so to speak, is just a disagreement between what the vendor and how they’re doing things and what the states actually want to occur,” Andersen said.

Byrd said the decision to part ways with ERIC is due to bias.

“Bias can be a lot of different things, the information, what it’s used for. Who do you target for voter registration? Who’s eligible, and who’s not eligible? I think the rub in Florida probably was that if people want to register to vote in the state of Florida, they have ample opportunity to register to vote,” Andersen said. “Why every two years do we have to hit people again with another voter registration?.”

Without the program, Andersen said the state is left with no future options to compare voters across state lines.

“I think that’s the biggest concern is how do you do that comparison across state lines during federal elections and maybe stay on top of things,” Andersen said. “And prosecute those that need to be prosecuted or find out the facts?.”

Missouri and West Virginia have also decided to exit the voter registration group.

That leaves 29 other states and the District of Columbia still participating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.