Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WMBB

Florida drops program used to prevent voter fraud

By Emma Riley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx2i8_0lCFxryB00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The state is withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information System, known as “ERIC.”

The system has helped detect voter registration across state lines since 2019.

The tool compares voter registration information across state lines, tracking who has moved and who has voted twice in different states.

“The association of supervisors in the state was supportive of ERIC, just because there are no other means to check and balance across state lines into specific individuals to draw flags that they their name appears in two different states and that you look at their history to see if they did, in fact, vote in that election, a federal election,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd said Florida has lost confidence in the system after trying to “back reforms to increase protections, but the protections were refused.”

DeSantis pushes back on Florida ‘Book Ban Hoax‘ in Tampa

“I think them scrapping ERIC, so to speak, is just a disagreement between what the vendor and how they’re doing things and what the states actually want to occur,” Andersen said.

Byrd said the decision to part ways with ERIC is due to bias.

“Bias can be a lot of different things, the information, what it’s used for. Who do you target for voter registration? Who’s eligible, and who’s not eligible? I think the rub in Florida probably was that if people want to register to vote in the state of Florida, they have ample opportunity to register to vote,” Andersen said. “Why every two years do we have to hit people again with another voter registration?.”

Without the program, Andersen said the state is left with no future options to compare voters across state lines.

“I think that’s the biggest concern is how do you do that comparison across state lines during federal elections and maybe stay on top of things,” Andersen said. “And prosecute those that need to be prosecuted or find out the facts?.”

Missouri and West Virginia have also decided to exit the voter registration group.

That leaves 29 other states and the District of Columbia still participating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Local groups criticize Gov. DeSantis at Orlando freedom rally
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Housing bills in Tallahassee could make big changes to renters' rights
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Labor union bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
Clermont, FL1 day ago
Jewish community backs Florida House bill that would make antisemitic acts a felony
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Florida State Attorney pushes back against Governor Ron DeSantis
Orlando, FL3 days ago
How Ron DeSantis causes chaos
Sarasota, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy