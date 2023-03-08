Open in App
WTNH

Norwich Habitat for Humanity project led by women volunteers

By Tina Detelj,

4 days ago

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — About 50 women from different companies came together Wednesday to celebrate the Norwich Habitat for Humanity Women Build 2023.

The event, which coincided with International Women’s Day, included three of 10 homes in process for local families in need.

“There’s a lot of us from different departments that don’t necessarily get to work together on a day-to-day basis, so to come out and do work like this has been really fun,” said Lindsay Ruszczyk, the director of community outreach for Bob’s Discount Furniture.

Staff at Centerville Bank, where 71% of the employees are women, installed windows on one home, while 12 executives from Bob’s Discount Furniture framed one house and manned a table saw to cut wood for another.

“It’s inspiring for me to see so many women in leadership roles, and in particular, in a furniture company,” said Carol Glaser, the executive vice president of merchandising for Bob’s Discount Furniture. “The industry in and of itself is pretty male dominated, so to have a lot of women in merchandising and other facets of the company really, really great to see.”

