Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Flyers' DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry

By CBS Philadelphia,

4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for spearing Tampa Bay's Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net .

DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct Tuesday for pushing a stick into Perry's lower body. The action set off a more intense scrum.

DeAngelo said after the game he was trying to give Perry "a little shot."

"I wasn't looking for it to go there," he said. "He tried to slash my stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game."

DeAngelo will miss games Thursday at Carolina and Saturday at Pittsburgh, and forfeit about $54,000 in salary.

DeAngelo has 10 goals and 34 points this season.

