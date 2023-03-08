Open in App
Elkins, WV
WBOY 12 News

Here’s when each Mon Forest recreation site opens this year

By Sam Kirk,

4 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — With winter temperatures still avoiding West Virginia, you might want to take advantage of the state’s wonderful outdoor recreation, but keep in mind that many of the Monongahela National Forest’s recreation sites don’t open until April.

Here are the opening dates, but if you’re itching to enjoy a certain location, check the Forest Service website to see if conditions allow for early opening.

Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

  • Bear Heaven Campground April 14
  • Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 12
  • Lower Glady Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 162) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
  • Stuart Recreation Area – April 21

Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

  • Big Bend Campground – April 7
  • Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 15, weather permitting
  • Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1, weather permitting
  • Forest Road 75 in the Dolly sods area – April 15, weather permitting
  • Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping (County Route 29) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
  • Gatewood Group Campground – April 21
  • Jess Judy Group Campground – April 7
  • Red Creek Campground – April 15, weather permitting
  • Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – March 31
  • Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – March 31
  • Seneca Shadows Campground – April 7
  • Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 14
  • Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 21
  • Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards looking to expand

Opening dates for recreation sites on Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:

  • Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
  • Island Campground – April 1 4
  • Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 14
  • Laurel Fork Campground – April 14
  • Little River Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 17) – Area opens when snow-free
  • Middle Mountain Cabins – April 14
  • Mower Tract Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 227) – Area opens when snow-free
  • Old House Run Picnic Area – April 14
  • Stonecoal Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 209) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:

  • Bear Run Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 223) – Area opens when snow-free
  • Big Rock Campground – April 7
  • Bishop Knob Campground – April 21
  • Cranberry Campground – April 7
  • Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 13
  • Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – April 13
  • Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
  • Falls of Hills Creek – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
  • North Bend Picnic Area – April 7
  • Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 7
  • Summit Lake Campground – April 7
  • Third Bridge and North Bend Dispersed Camping (State Route 55) – Area opens when snow-free
  • Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 to #6, #8 to #20) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
  • Woodbine Picnic Area – April 7

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:

  • Day Run Campground – April 7
  • Highland Scenic Highway – Road opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7, weather permitting
  • Pocahontas Campground – April 14
  • Rimel Picnic Area – April 7
  • Tea Creek Campground – April 7
  • Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites – opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
  • Williams River Fishing Pier – Area opens when snow-free; toilet open April 7
Spring burning season begins in West Virginia—what you need to know

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:

  • Anthony Creek Dispersed Camping (State Route 21/2) – Area opens when snow-free
  • Blue Bend Recreation Area – Campground and small pavilion opens March 24.  Large Pavilion opens May 19.
  • Blue Meadow Group Campground – May 19
  • Hopkins Mountain Fireman’s Cabin – April 7
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – open year-round
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area entrance road dispersed camping (State Route 14) – opens when snow-free
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Camping Loop – April 14
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 19.  Day Use fee will be charged beginning May 19.
