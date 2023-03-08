Jacksonville Police Share Police Stats for Transparency

Photo by Calhoun Journal

March 8, 2023

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 2/26/2023 -3/5/2023. There were a total of 245 answered calls for service. There were 40 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were five felony arrest made and 12 misdemeanor arrests. There were ten traffic accidents, 169 traffic stops, and 68 citations/written warnings issued. There were nine warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

