Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

History-themed radio show celebrates one year anniversary

By Tony Nguyen,

4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM.

Host John Sellars said this week marks the one-year anniversary of the program, which began on March 2, 2022. Fellow local historians Dr. Dale Moore and David Eslick joined Sellars to reflect on the year and shared even more stories about the Ozarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pnGv_0lCFqdB800

Sellars talked about his guests in the past few months.

“One that stands out to me was David Harrison’s interview. I had no idea of his other careers and how his life had progressed to ultimately being a very famous children’s author,” said Sellars. Harrison started out as a scientist, switched to working in a greeting card company, and then ran his family business before becoming a full-time author.

A historical look at Springfield children’s book author David Harrison

Sellars said he wishes he could chat with people he interviewed from years ago.

“I would give anything to have them still living and be able to talk to people like Homer Boyd, who was one of the Philharmonic’s or Fred Raines, who was the floor director for the Ozark Jubilee, or people like that,” said Sellars. “Russell Keller, who was… involved in more history in the city than you can imagine. And just have them tell stories for a while. But they’re all long gone. Sadly, we lose people every day that can tell us wonderful stories.”

He hopes this year will bring more interesting people, stories, and things to follow up on.

You can catch Sharing Stories of the Crossroads every Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM radio or online.

Click on the video above to learn more about John Sellars’ life prior to the show.

The history behind the Standard Station on Glenstone Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO newsLocal Springfield, MO
Springfield physician and humanitarian Dr. John D. Bentley has passed away
Springfield, MO12 hours ago
St. Patty’s day parade returns to Springfield
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Remarkable Women: Nancy Bogart
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing Person: 41-year-old Branson man Willard Forsythe
Branson, MO3 days ago
“Hamilton” grosses over $10 million for Springfield
Springfield, MO3 days ago
The Arena League names Springfield its first franchise
Springfield, MO3 days ago
ENDANGERED PERSON: 13-year-old Douglas County girl missing
Springfield, MO1 day ago
One hospitalized after shooting in north Springfield
Springfield, MO15 hours ago
Friday, March 10 Weather – Afternoon sun before rain returns Saturday
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Annual performance reports released for schools in Missouri
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Springfield to get arena football team
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Customer speaks out about allegedly being drugged at Springfield bar
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Construction to begin on Hollister RV park
Hollister, MO2 days ago
Inner Circle Vodka Bar ramps up security after roofie allegations
Springfield, MO3 days ago
FOUND SAFE: Two-month-old baby missing from Mtn. Grove
Mountain Grove, MO1 day ago
Fair Grove flies past Skyline into Class 3 title game
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Monett police searching for missing man
Monett, MO2 days ago
Bears win third straight series with extra inning walk-off
Springfield, MO4 hours ago
Springfield man dies in Republic Road crash
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Arkansas man killed in head-on crash
Omaha, AR1 day ago
Sheehy steps down at SBU, hands hoop reigns to Niven
Bolivar, MO3 days ago
Tipton survives Norwood’s slowdown game
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Hartville falls to Salisbury in Class 2 semi
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Branson Police Department officers allowed to wear cowboy hats, have facial hair
Branson, MO3 days ago
Fair Grove girls basketball team holds off El Dorado Springs for school’s first state title
Fair Grove, MO1 day ago
Chadwick falls in Class 1 state championship game
Chadwick, MO2 days ago
Youngsters lead Lady Bears past Bradley
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Drake rallies late, sends Lady Bears home 73-70
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Republic falls to Raytown in Class 6 state tournament
Republic, MO1 day ago
Springfield Police Department using vacancy money to fund overtime for direct patrol efforts
Springfield, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy