City of El Paso to offer free screenings during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is celebrating Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month by reminding the community about free colon screenings for individuals who qualify.

The ‘Love Your Colon’ health fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bassett Place, 6101 Gateway Blvd.

The event will offer information about free colon screenings to qualifying individuals from the ages of 50 to 75. The City’s Medicaid Waiver Program, in partnership with the Southwest Coalition for Colorectal Cancer Screening is focusing on reducing the number of deaths and new cases of colorectal cancer in the El Paso community.

City-County Health Authority, Dr. Hector Ocaranza says, “With more than 135,000 cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed each year in the United States, we need to raise awareness and not forget about cancer screening with a simple test.”

The qualifications for the program are the following:

Participants must be 50 to 75 years of age

Uninsured/underinsured, Medicaid recipient

Not up to date with colorectal cancer screening

For more information, visit Medicaid Waiver (elpasotexas.gov) or call (915) 252-5349.

