Bullard, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard ISD breaks ground on new athletic complex

By Sage Sowels,

4 days ago

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — Bullard ISD broke ground on its new athletic complex on Wednesday. The Bullard ISD Athletic Complex was part of the 2022 Bullard ISD bond and will house Panther baseball, softball and tennis.

“We are so thankful to be here with you all today as we begin the construction of our new Bullard ISD Athletic Complex,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “Our community supported this project as part of our Bullard Bond 2022 package, and we are truly grateful for all your support.”

The complex will have 12 tennis courts, artificial turf playing surfaces for the baseball and softball teams, covered batting cages, in-dugout team restroom facilities, spectator restrooms and full concessions.

Bullard ISD Board of Trustees President Cory Zahirniak thanked the community for voting to provide new facilities for students. He also thanked student-athletes and athletic trainers for working hard to be successful and bringing pride to the Bullard community.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceSL0_0lCFqNFc00
    Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee. Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lW83O_0lCFqNFc00
    Trustees, Dr. Lee, and students shovel dirt. Photo courtesy Bullard ISD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfUuA_0lCFqNFc00
    Baseball, softball, tennis, student athletic trainers. Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdUrj_0lCFqNFc00
    Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBmYH_0lCFqNFc00
    Site sign. Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mwh6p_0lCFqNFc00
    Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBRgE_0lCFqNFc00
    Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD

The Bullard ISD Athletic Complex will be completed in 2024.

Additional projects for the district include:

  • A new middle school
  • A new indoor multipurpose facility
  • An addition that joins the Bullard Elementary and Bullard Primary campuses
  • Renovations to the existing middle school to become the intermediate campus
  • Renovations to the high school cafeteria
