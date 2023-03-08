Bullard ISD breaks ground on new athletic complex

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — Bullard ISD broke ground on its new athletic complex on Wednesday. The Bullard ISD Athletic Complex was part of the 2022 Bullard ISD bond and will house Panther baseball, softball and tennis.

“We are so thankful to be here with you all today as we begin the construction of our new Bullard ISD Athletic Complex,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “Our community supported this project as part of our Bullard Bond 2022 package, and we are truly grateful for all your support.”

The complex will have 12 tennis courts, artificial turf playing surfaces for the baseball and softball teams, covered batting cages, in-dugout team restroom facilities, spectator restrooms and full concessions.

Bullard ISD Board of Trustees President Cory Zahirniak thanked the community for voting to provide new facilities for students. He also thanked student-athletes and athletic trainers for working hard to be successful and bringing pride to the Bullard community.

Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee.

Trustees, Dr. Lee, and students shovel dirt.

Baseball, softball, tennis, student athletic trainers.

Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD

Site sign. Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD

Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD

Photo courtesy: Bullard ISD

The Bullard ISD Athletic Complex will be completed in 2024.

Additional projects for the district include:

A new middle school

A new indoor multipurpose facility

An addition that joins the Bullard Elementary and Bullard Primary campuses

Renovations to the existing middle school to become the intermediate campus

Renovations to the high school cafeteria

