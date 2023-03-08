Open in App
Stillwater, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

DOC: 6 staff members injured in 2 separate assaults at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights prisons

By WCCO Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7H4k_0lCFqFBo00

6 staff members injured in 2 separate assaults at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights prisons 01:47

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Two inmate attacks at correctional facilities in Stillwater and Oak Park Heights sent six staff members to the hospital in the span of two days.

The first incident happened on Monday shortly after 11:30 a.m., when a fight broke out among several incarcerated men at the facility in Stillwater. When officers intervened, they were assaulted, the Department of Corrections said. A corrections sergeant and two corrections officers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. They were all released.

On Tuesday shortly before 5:30 p.m., two incarcerated men assaulted a corrections sergeant and two corrections officers at the Oak Park Heights facility. Two were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but one staff member who sustained more serious injuries was taken to Regions Hospital, the DOC said. The staff members were all ultimately released.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our staff and all individuals in our facilities," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "Those responsible for these senseless and cowardly acts of violence will be fully held to account for their actions. These assaults are a troubling reminder of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of all Minnesotans."

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union - which represents the staff members - says the incidents underscore how important it is to have increased staffing levels at the prisons.

"AFSCME Council 5 Correctional Officers from across our state have long been gravely disturbed by the constant stream of assaults on staff within the walls of our correctional and secure facilities," said AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl. "These are not merely numbers, there are real human beings behind these assaults who just want to do their jobs well, be safe at work, and feel supported as they do their job. Our union will never stop fighting for the right of every worker to be safe on the job and to be able to end their shift the same way they came to work."

The inmates who attacked the staff members have been moved to a separate, high-security unit at Oak Park Heights, the DOC said. The DOC's Office of Special Investigations will look into the violence and send its findings to the county attorney for possible charges.

In 2018, Joseph Gomm, a corrections officer with 16 years of experience, was attacked inside Stillwater prison by an inmate with a hammer. He died from his injuries. Five years later, his family says they want to heal and hope that another death doesn't happen.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Stillwater, MN newsLocal Stillwater, MN
Inmate charged in attack that left corrections officer blind in one eye
Oak Park Heights, MN2 days ago
Charges: Oak Park Heights correctional sergeant loses vision after inmate punches her in eye
Oak Park Heights, MN3 days ago
Assaults by prisoners leave Minnesota corrections officers injured
Stillwater, MN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sheriff: 2 found dead in Andover home identified
Andover, MN12 hours ago
4 juveniles arrested, one with gunshot wound, following Brooklyn Park shooting, St. Louis Park crash
Saint Louis Park, MN3 hours ago
Two Gunshot Victims Found Dead in Suburban Minnesota Home
Andover, MN20 hours ago
New momentum may finally lead to site redevelopment of Arden Hills' Army Ammunition Plant
Arden Hills, MN8 hours ago
3 teens, 1 adult arrested with "ghost guns" in Brooklyn Center hotel
Brooklyn Center, MN1 day ago
MPD: Man stabbed inside Minneapolis apartment building
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
BCA identifies second officer who fired at Okwan Sims during shootout in Stillwater
Stillwater, MN3 days ago
Man fatally shot in Cub Foods parking lot ID'd as Hugo 27 year old
Fridley, MN1 day ago
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Cannon Falls, MN2 days ago
Report of man shooting arrows at home triggers standoff in St. Louis Park
Saint Louis Park, MN2 days ago
60 people now charged in Feeding Our Future fraud case, with more charges expected
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
4 injured as shooting suspect's stolen car rams into sheriff vehicles, crashes into tree
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Two people found shot to death at home in Andover
Andover, MN2 days ago
Police seeking suspected gift card fraudsters hitting local Target stores
Fridley, MN1 day ago
Sheriff: 2 found dead from gunshot wounds inside Andover home
Andover, MN3 days ago
Man and woman found shot dead in Anoka County home
Andover, MN3 days ago
Man who used victims’ stolen identities to commit welfare fraud sentenced
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Metro Transit bus operator helps rescue young boy lost in snowstorm
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Guilty Pleas Entered in $1 Million Million Embezzlement Case
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Woman found dead after Sunday night house fire in Prior Lake
Prior Lake, MN16 hours ago
Thief steals donation box for paralyzed girl from Minneapolis grocery store
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley
Fridley, MN4 days ago
Authorities identify Stillwater man fatally shot by police during 'exchange of gunfire'
Stillwater, MN5 days ago
Fatal police shooting of Menomonie home invasion suspect deemed justified
Menomonie, WI4 days ago
Minnesota School District Student Information Hacked + Extorted With Million Dollar Ransom
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
A great update in Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota's fight for more adult changing tables in bathrooms
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy