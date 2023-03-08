DOC: 6 staff members injured in 2 separate assaults at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights prisons

6 staff members injured in 2 separate assaults at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights prisons 01:47

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Two inmate attacks at correctional facilities in Stillwater and Oak Park Heights sent six staff members to the hospital in the span of two days.

The first incident happened on Monday shortly after 11:30 a.m., when a fight broke out among several incarcerated men at the facility in Stillwater. When officers intervened, they were assaulted, the Department of Corrections said. A corrections sergeant and two corrections officers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. They were all released.

On Tuesday shortly before 5:30 p.m., two incarcerated men assaulted a corrections sergeant and two corrections officers at the Oak Park Heights facility. Two were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but one staff member who sustained more serious injuries was taken to Regions Hospital, the DOC said. The staff members were all ultimately released.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our staff and all individuals in our facilities," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "Those responsible for these senseless and cowardly acts of violence will be fully held to account for their actions. These assaults are a troubling reminder of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of all Minnesotans."

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union - which represents the staff members - says the incidents underscore how important it is to have increased staffing levels at the prisons.

"AFSCME Council 5 Correctional Officers from across our state have long been gravely disturbed by the constant stream of assaults on staff within the walls of our correctional and secure facilities," said AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl. "These are not merely numbers, there are real human beings behind these assaults who just want to do their jobs well, be safe at work, and feel supported as they do their job. Our union will never stop fighting for the right of every worker to be safe on the job and to be able to end their shift the same way they came to work."

The inmates who attacked the staff members have been moved to a separate, high-security unit at Oak Park Heights, the DOC said. The DOC's Office of Special Investigations will look into the violence and send its findings to the county attorney for possible charges.

In 2018, Joseph Gomm, a corrections officer with 16 years of experience, was attacked inside Stillwater prison by an inmate with a hammer. He died from his injuries. Five years later, his family says they want to heal and hope that another death doesn't happen.