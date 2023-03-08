Brandon Amphitheater brings big names, big bucks to city

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Brandon Amphitheater is pulling in big bucks for nearby businesses in the city.

The Amphitheater is hosting some big name for its sixth concert season. Luke Bryan , James Taylor , and Lynyrd Skynyrd are just a few of this season’s shows.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said last year’s season brought in more than 103,000 people from across the county, increasing sales tax revenue for many local businesses.

“It’s just creating a destination location, which is what we want to do. We want to support our businesses in Brandon. They can go around to a lot of restaurants, even up and down Highway 80 and over here at Exit 56. You’ll find that they probably had somewhere between a 20 and 22% increase year over year last year, because last year was a great year,” said Lee.

The mayor said more than 60% of credit card charges at the amphitheater in 2022 were from out of state.

