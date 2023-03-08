White House Issues Rare Fox Rebuke in Calling Out Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Lies

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The White House has slammed Tucker Carlson for his delusional depiction of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as mostly peaceful, following the Capitol Police and even some GOP lawmakers in rebuking the Fox News opinion host’s whitewashing of the violent riot. “We agree with the chief of the Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law — which cost police officers their lives,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew J. Bates said in a statement to the Daily Beast. The public pushback against Fox News is a rarity for the White House, which typically remains mum despite the network’s slant against the Biden administration. The White House also took a dig at Fox News with a reference to the Dominion lawsuit that has put the network in hot water over its shaky relationship with the truth: “We also agree with what Fox News’s own attorneys and executives have now repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law: that Tucker Carlson is not credible.”

