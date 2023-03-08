Charles County teacher arrested for sexually abusing young girl

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Waldorf teacher on Saturday after they said he had sexually abused a girl over two years.
CCSO said they arrested and charged 53-year-old David Warren Henson, Jr. with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography.
Henson had worked as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in this case was not a student at that school, but she was known to him. Waldorf man arrested, facing child pornography charges
Police said that anyone with any information or concerns is asked to call (301) 609-6581.
