Open in App
Waldorf, MD
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Charles County teacher arrested for sexually abusing young girl

By Makea Luzader,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BuRQ_0lCFn2px00

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Waldorf teacher on Saturday after they said he had sexually abused a girl over two years.

CCSO said they arrested and charged 53-year-old David Warren Henson, Jr. with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography.

Henson had worked as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in this case was not a student at that school, but she was known to him.

Waldorf man arrested, facing child pornography charges

Police said that anyone with any information or concerns is asked to call (301) 609-6581.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Dead Virginia man identified as suspect in 1970 cold case murder in Anne Arundel County
Salem, VA2 days ago
DC men charged after police stop stolen car, find guns in Prince George’s County
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police: Woman shot in attempted carjacking outside Westfield Wheaton mall
Wheaton, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Daycare Owner Who Shot Husband Over Child Molestation Claims Speaks Out For The First Time
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Prince George’s County man arrested for impersonating police
Hyattsville, MD1 day ago
Maryland security guard busted for allegedly impersonating police at mall
Hyattsville, MD15 hours ago
15-year-old charged with strangling classmate at Patriot High School, policy say
Bristow, VA2 days ago
Rear-end crash in Anne Arundel leaves 2 Prince George's County residents dead
Glenn Dale, MD15 hours ago
MISSING TEEN: Justice Young, Age 14, Last Seen In Lexington Park Area
Lexington Park, MD3 days ago
Glen Burnie High student allegedly seen holding gun in picture charged as adult
Glen Burnie, MD4 days ago
Five Teenagers Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Police Chase In Charles County
White Plains, MD4 days ago
21-Year-Old Arrested For Fatal DUI Months After Crash In Montgomery County
Rockville, MD3 days ago
Maryland State Police release new details after trooper shot on Eastern Shore
Vienna, MD2 days ago
MISSING: Police asking for the public's help locating girl last seen in Southwest DC
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Slain Patterson High School student's classmate tells I-Team what happened before shooting
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Rockville Man Admits Raping 16-Year-Old Stranger: State Attorney
Rockville, MD5 days ago
Accused drunk driver indicted in deadly crash in Montgomery County
Germantown, MD4 days ago
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Two people hospitalized after crash in Rockville, Maryland
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Mechanicsville Man Guilty Of Possession With Intent To Distribute Fentanyl
Leonardtown, MD5 days ago
Police Asking for Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect Wanted for Larceny and Burglaries Across Montgomery County
Kensington, MD4 days ago
Thieves targeting cars at senior living apartments in Prince George's County
Suitland, MD3 days ago
Men arrested near a Baltimore Royal Farms after woman kidnapped, carjacked in Owings Mills
Owings Mills, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy