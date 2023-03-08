Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WJHL

Tennessee bill to loosen motorcycle helmet law dies in committee

By Slater Teague,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKrdO_0lCFlXnZ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill that would have allowed motorcycle riders to ride without a helmet failed in a Tennessee House subcommittee.

The Transportation Subcommittee on Wednesday rejected House Bill 42 by Rep. Jay Reedy (R-Erin).

The legislation would have created a four-year pilot program to make helmet-wearing voluntary from September through May for those over 21 years old. Those on TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, would’ve still been required to wear a helmet.

Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee

Reedy said his bill was about giving people the freedom to choose whether to wear a helmet. He pointed out that helmets are optional for adult riders in many other states.

He said creating a pilot program would prove that rolling back the helmet law was “not going to be as bad” as people think regarding additional injuries and fatalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N53Ck_0lCFlXnZ00

However, several committee members still expressed concerns.

Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) said that while she recognizes freedom of choice, the bill would’ve come with a cost, in the form of serious injuries and fatalities.

“It’s just something I think we can help Tennesseans protect themselves,” Hazlewood said. “It’s just like the seatbelt law, the don’t-text-and-drive [law]…these are all things that are, in my mind, common sense.”

Senate passes Lundberg’s amended bill on class size limits

Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin), who chairs the subcommittee, said the TennCare provision would’ve been difficult for police to enforce.

Last week, a Tennessee AAA group announced its opposition to the bill . A spokesperson attended Wednesday’s hearing and urged lawmakers to vote against it.

Reedy said he introduced the bill this year after a previous attempt to pass it in 2016 failed.

Lawmakers are also considering a proposal that would allow motorcycles to lane split .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Committee rejects appointment of former health commissioner to ETSU Board of Trustees
Johnson City, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy