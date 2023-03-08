Open in App
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Snowpack deepens as flood watch issued is for lower elevations

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tljco_0lCFjkXO00

This winter, it doesn’t seem to matter where you live in northern Nevada or the Tahoe Basin.

Wherever you are, it’s just a lot of weather.

The Reno area is under a flood watch from Thursday to Sunday morning as a warm atmospheric river rolls through, adding heavy rain to abnormally deep and very low-lying snowpack.

Elevations below 6,500 feet are under the flood watch, especially around creeks, streams and low-water crossings, although flooding on mainstem rivers is not forecast at this time.

At higher elevations, snow will continue to fall, adding to the already epic snowpack.

There is a break in systems Sunday before another storm moves in Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the good, the bad, and the in between with the next round of storms.

The snowpack is getting crazy

With 603 inches of snow, the Central Sierra Snow Lab on Donner Pass is reporting its fifth snowiest winter on record since the lab was built in 1946.

Here’s the record numbers the lab is chasing:

  • 1952, 812 inches of snow
  • 1983, 671 inches of snow
  • 2011, 643 inches of snow
  • 1982, 624 inches of snow

Across the eastern Sierra, snowpacks are up to 250 percent of median. In northern Nevada, the snowpack is up to 210 percent of median.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNZtZ_0lCFjkXO00

The snowpack in both the Carson River Basin and Walker River Basin is poised to reach record levels.

Reservoir levels

If March storms continue:

Boca, Prosser and Stampede Reservoirs on the Truckee River are all expected to fill.

Lahontan Reservoir on the Carson River should fill.

Topaz and Bridgeport reservoirs in the Walker Basin are expected to fill.

Hazards of heavy snow on structures

The incoming atmospheric river brings not only the threat of flooding, but of roof collapses if rain weighs down heavy snow loads on structures.

“Roofs are required to hold a snow load, but the amount of snow this winter is exceptional, pushing the upper limits of what roofs are expected to tolerate,” according to a press release from the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Anyone with more than three feet of snow on their roof is advised to have it professionally cleared or to cautiously clear it themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAnNM_0lCFjkXO00

Signs of a compromised roof include:

  • Sagging ceiling tiles popping
  • New cracks in ceiling sheetrock
  • Cracking or creaking noises
  • Bowing trusses
  • Cracks in walls or masonry
  • Doors and windows that no longer, or have trouble, opening and closing
  • Severe roof leaks

Increase in gas leaks

North Tahoe Fire is reporting an increase in gas leaks and carbon monoxide-related emergencies due to the storms and heavy snow.

The repetitive freeze and thaw cycles following storms combined with the weight of the snowpack is putting stress on propane tanks and propane plumbing systems, causing dangerous leaks. Gas leaks are also on the rise.

Propane smells like rotten eggs, and propane leaking into snow may release more of a musty odor.

Gas leaks in the North Tahoe area are also on the rise.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Snowpack deepens as flood watch issued is for lower elevations

