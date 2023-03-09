New Details / Safety Improvements: New project at SW 3rd and Highway 101

Work to improve pedestrian safety has begun at SW 3rd Street and Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

The project will add a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the existing crossing.

This project will additionally convert the section of SW 3rd Street, from SW Ebb to Highway 101, to a pedestrian only plaza. This section of roadway will be replaced with concrete and closed to vehicle traffic.

The News Guard reached out to Lincoln City Public Works Director Stephanie Reid to find out more about this project.

The News Guard: Why is this intersection getting this crossing signal?

Stephanie Reid: Improving pedestrian and cycling safety on Highway 101 through town was the highest priority identified in the City’s 2015 Transportation System Plan. A pedestrian crossing Highway 101 at South 3rd Street requires navigating five lanes of traffic and limited visibility for motorists.

The News Guard: Do you have counts of any collisions between motorists and pedestrians? Any fatalities, at this intersection?

Reid: There aren’t any fatalities or a history of collisions between motorists and pedestrians.

The News Guard: How much does this crossing signal cost and how is it funded?

Reid: The construction cost is $480,000.00. The funding is from the City’s street capital fund which is largely from Transient Room Taxes.

The News Guard: Specifically, what is being done to adjust the intersection for this crossing signal?

Reid: The extent of the project goes from SE 3rd Street and Highway 101 west to the City right of way on the bluff west of SW Ebb. The highway crossing will be relocated to the south with a rapid flashing beacon island in the center lane. SW 3rd Street to SW Ebb Avenue will be a pedestrian and bicycle only plaza. There will be a raised pedestrian crossing at SW Ebb and a plaza area constructed on the bluff to overlook the ocean.

Construction has begun so please remind motorists to be cautious in the construction zone.

The News Guard: When will this signal be in operation?

Reid: The project is scheduled to be completed June 1, 2023.

The News Guard: Are there and other intersections along Highway 101 in Lincoln City where other safety measures are being conducted, if so why and what are the safety measures?

Reid: The City continues to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation to fund sidewalks and bike lanes and add crossings where possible and most needed.