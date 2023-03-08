Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute downtown businesses to clean-up after crows

By Sky Christian,

4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Later this month, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will hold a crow clean-up day.

Winter is a time when crows like to roost downtown. So the chamber is asking businesses to clean up anything that may be left behind by the crows as the Wabash Valley enters warmer months.

The chamber says the downtown businesses try a number of ways to deter crows, including the “Wavy men” that may be seen on top of some buildings.

The chamber also said businesses have seen some success with those tactics, but they’re still evaluating to see what works and what doesn’t.

White House weighs mass poultry vaccination amid bird flu outbreak

“This is a problem that has a long history in Terre Haute and especially downtown, so we’re piloting, we may continue to pilot things next winter to see if there is an option that does work that we can then ramp up,” said Josh Alsip, Director of Community Engagement at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

The clean-up day is scheduled for March 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In addition to cleaning up after the crows, volunteers will also be picking up trash and pulling weeds. Alsip also said the chamber welcomes anyone who would like to help out with the effort.

