Alabama State
The Comeback

Brandon Miller offers clear message to victim’s family

By Reice Shipley,

4 days ago
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Alabama star Brandon Miller and his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris back in January. He has mostly stayed quiet about the situation but offered a clear message to the victim’s family on Wednesday.

Miller was notably alleged of bringing the gun that former Alabama teammate Darius Miles used to murder Harris. Miller discussed the situation, calling it “heartbreaking” that the victim’s family senselessly lost a loved one.

“I never lose sight of the fact that family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” said Miller via Mike Rodak of Alabama.com on Twitter. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Harris’s family has notably spoken out against both Miller and Alabama head coach Nate Oats in recent weeks,

“He brought a gun to where a person was murdered and he did nothing wrong?” Kelvin Heard, Harris’s stepfather previously said about the shooting. “Jamea could still be alive.”

Miller has notably appeared to be pretty insensitive about the whole situation in the past, being criticized for his “pat down” introduction at Alabama basketball games.

While it is nice that Brandon Miller acknowledges that the shooting was a tragedy, he still clearly can not speak on his involvement in the incident, which is what many were hoping to hear about.

[ Mike Rodak on Twitter ]

The post Brandon Miller offers clear message to victim’s family appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

