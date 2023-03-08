Bird flu fears shut down Amazonia at Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE — A positive case of bird flu detected in Henderson, Kentucky, prompted officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden to shutter the Amazonia exhibit Wednesday afternoon.

The zoo said in a public Facebook post that wildlife officials detected a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, in Henderson on Feb. 27.

"Unfortunately, this does increase our protective measures and Amazonia is now closed to the public for the animals' safety," the statement read. "Our staff has tried to keep Amazonia open for the orchid show, but this new case of HPAI is close enough to the Zoo to increase our protective measures."

In addition to the Amazonia exhibit's closure, zoo employees are keeping all other birds inside for the time being.

Wednesday's incident follows several bird-flu scares in 2022: In November, all birds (including the beloved penguins) were kept indoors after bird flu was detected less than 150 miles from the zoo.

In December, another positive case forced zoo employees to keep the birds indoors longer than initially planned, until early February, when the penguins made a triumphant return.

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Gardens is asking potential visitors to be patient.

"We thank you for understanding and apologize for the inconveniences this may cause," the zoo's statement concluded.

