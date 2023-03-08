Open in App
FOX4 News Kansas City

Olathe commission approves new Heartland Coca-Cola facility

By Nicole Dolan – Kansas City Business Journal,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfSOW_0lCFfsUo00

Heartland Coca-Cola’s vision to build more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution in Olathe slowly but surely is coming to fruition.

Last week, the Planning Commission unanimously approved Heartland Coca-Cola’s 116.88-acre final plat for the construction of a 640,879-square-foot facility at the southwest corner of 167th Street and Hedge Lane.

Clay County site among 5 finalists for new Kansas City Royals stadium

When the company announced the project in October, it was a $300 million, 640,879-square-foot facility .

After a revised plan submitted in December, the entire facility now will total 1.19 million square feet with Heartland Coca-Cola’s addition of a 547,781-square-foot second phase, as well as trailer/tractor parking to the north and west.

Next, Heartland Coca-Cola must submit a final development plan to the City Council. If approved, construction will begin soon after and wrap up by the end of 2024.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal .

