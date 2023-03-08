Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Texas Senate unanimously passes gun safety bill, but Democrats still say more are needed

By John C. Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

5 days ago
AUSTIN — The Texas Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a firearms safety bill that would include mental health and intellectual disability information on criminal background...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Texas driver who outraged the public by abandoning German Shepherd in broad daylight is illegally in U.S. and under arrest, jail records say
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy