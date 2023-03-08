Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford violinist becomes first recipient of new music scholarship

By Nikelle Delgado,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zi91G_0lCFeisZ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sarah Pearl Anderson was born deaf. A doctor was able to restore her hearing and recommended music to help her refine her hearing and speech skills.

“He gave me an experimental process to try to give me my hearing back and it worked,” she recalled. “My doctor thought it would be so great that I could hear and thought it would be great to play, too, so he gave me his kid’s violin to start out with.”

Anderson has been playing the violin since she was five. She was born at an orphanage in China and was adopted by a family in Rockford.

Her mom, Julia, says music was how she found to express herself.

“I think the music became her voice,” Julia said. “It was a way to gain attention from people, without really having to speak.”

Anderson has been learning music at the Music Academy in Rockford for the past 12 years, and now she is the first recipient of the Rockford Area Music Industry (RAMI) Young Music Scholarship.

RAMI executive director Laura Eakman says the organization is pleased to be a part of Anderson’s journey.

“There is nothing better than seeing a student progress,” she said.

The RAMI scholarship was made possible by the Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

“Hard Rock is synonymous with music,” said Hard Rock’s director of slot operations, Mark Johnson. “[We want to partner with] any organization that fosters local music, local area musicians.”

Anderson hopes music can be therapeutic to others as well.

“Music is more accessible than they think,” she said. “To people that think they didn’t start early enough, there is always a community for someone.”

Anderson says with the RAMI scholarship, she plans to branch out and give other instruments a try.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
Rockford residents learn about local icon: The Sock Monkey
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford hospital debunks hospice myths
Rockford, IL1 day ago
How long does leftover pizza last in the fridge?
Rockford, IL14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thousands to visit Rockford for this weekend’s sporting tournaments
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Soil from Bell Bowl Prairie to be moved before airport expansion
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Small businesses receiving boost from City of Rockford
Rockford, IL11 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day parades its way into Rockford
Rockford, IL1 day ago
BBQ pitmaster set to move into former Rathskeller restaurant
Rockford, IL2 days ago
How to be a Rockford Police Officer
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Rock Valley women play with ‘Fab Five,’ lose to Morton in district championship
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Belvidere family searching for missing mentally challenged son
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Hogs secure point in 2-1 OT loss to Griffins
Rockford, IL2 days ago
How long do Chinese leftovers last in the fridge?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Durand High hosts donkey basketball game
Durand, IL7 hours ago
Highland drops district championship to Moberly
Freeport, IL1 day ago
How soon is too soon to de-winterize your boat?
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Cold case solved? Rockford man charged in 2016 murder of preschool teacher
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Can I legally live in a storage unit?
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Rockford Police say violent crime declined 13% compared to 2022
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Poplar Grove teens charged in string of car burglaries and thefts
Poplar Grove, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy