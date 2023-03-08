CNN’s John King Skewers Tucker Carlson By Playing His Coverage of Sidney Powell Juxtaposed With His Text Calling her a ‘F*cking B*tch’

CNN’s John King pulled no punches in covering the latest Dominion Voting Systems court filing made public on Monday.

Dominion, which is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for alleged defamation regarding the 2020 presidential election, has released various text messages, emails, and other documents related to the lawsuit, which offer insight into some of the private thoughts of top hosts and executives.

Tucker Carlson, Fox’s top-rated host, has been at the center of multiple bombshell revelations, including a text message in which he said, “I hate him passionately” — in reference to Trump.

Texts have also been revealed showing him disparaging lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted outlandish conspiracy theories about voting machines rigging the election for Joe Biden.

King played some of Carlson’s coverage from November 20th on those conspiracies and then juxtaposed his on-air words with his private feelings.

“People in the White House and people close to the president. Like us, they have concluded that this election was not fair. Like us, they are willing to believe any explanation for what happened. Like us, they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that software changed votes. Doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. It might have happened. It means they haven’t seen any evidence that it happened. And by the way, we are including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team,” Carlson says in the clip played on CNN.

“So he’s trying there to straddle a bit. And yet he still says he still says that the election was not fair. The election was not fair, and we haven’t seen the evidence, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” King summarizes.

“Well, here’s what Tucker Carlson was telling his own colleagues about this. Sidney Powell is ‘lying,’ ‘F-ing bitch.’ You see it right there again, lying to your own viewers because you’re afraid if you tell the truth, they will go elsewhere,” King concludes.

Fox News released the following statement regarding court documents being made public Monday:

Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press. We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com