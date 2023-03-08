Aptar Named One of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. for the Fifth Consecutive Year

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, has been named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fifth consecutive year and is ranked number 55 out of 100 companies for 2023.

“As a company committed to a more sustainable and equitable future, we are delighted to again be named among the top 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s ,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “We are advancing important efforts in our industry that help our employees, customers and community partners create a better future and we believe that being a proactive leader in sustainability is also a key competitive differentiator.”

Aptar has made considerable progress advancing key areas of its global sustainability strategy. Recent highlights include:

Receiving the Platinum level rating from EcoVadis, which places Aptar among the top 1% of the nearly 90,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries

Sourcing more than 95% of Aptar’s global electricity consumption from renewable sources and certifying 65% of Aptar sites as Landfill Free through our internal program

Receiving an “A-” letter grade on the CDP Climate assessment, as well as an “A-” letter grade on the CDP Water assessment

Focusing on the eco-design of products, which is aligned to that of Aptar’s partners at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and many other organizations who are working towards a more circular economy

Serving as an active member of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 (CE100) Network

After significantly surpassing our original Scope 1 and 2 targets, we validated our revised Scope 1 and Scope 2 reduction target by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in early March 2023 to align to the requirements to keep global warming at 1.5° Celsius by 2030. Aptar also has validated SBTi targets for Scope 3 emissions and renewable energy purchases.

This is the sixth year Barron’s has published its list of companies with the highest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) scores. Barron’s partnered with Calvert, a leader in ESG investing, to build the list of the most sustainable companies. Calvert evaluated the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, then ranked each by how they performed for five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Calvert also reviewed more than 230 ESG performance indicators from seven rating companies, including ISS, MSCI, and Sustainalytics, along with additional data. Calvert also ranked companies in 230 ESG performance indicators including workplace diversity and greenhouse gas emissions.

Barron’s full list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies can be found here. To learn more about Aptar’s ESG goals and progress, please visit aptar.com/esg.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

