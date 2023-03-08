Judge says no new trial for Russell Laffitte

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — There will be no new trial for one of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged co-conspirators.

Judge Richard Gergel said there was enough evidence to deny the appeal of Russell Laffitte.

The disgraced former CEO of Palmetto State Bank was convicted back in November in federal court on six counts of fraud.

His lawyers argued that he should get a new trial after two jurors were replaced during deliberations.

Laffitte is now facing as many as 30 years behind bars for the charges.