Man sentenced for fatal 2021 robbery in north Columbus

By Daniel Griffin,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Columbus man will spend at least the next six years in prison for his role in a robbery that resulted in a fatal shooting in December 2021.

Eric Shaw, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbery with a gun specification and was sentenced to between six and seven and one-half years in prison, with post-release control possible after six years.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutors Office, Shaw, along with Deshajuan Carpenter, 19, of Columbus, tried to rob Anthony Dickerson on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court.

At the time, police said Dickerson was in the neighborhood to buy a cellphone he found via a social media marketplace.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification in September 2022. He is currently serving a 10- to 13 1/2-year sentence, being eligible for post-release control after 10 years, according to the prosecutor’s office.

