Fight outside NH high school basketball game nets 10 student arrests, 3 charged as adults

Several students were arrested outside a high school basketball game in February after a fight following the final buzzer, according to officials.

Ten students total were charged with riot. Many of those cases will be handled in juvenile court. Of those ten students, three are adults, 19-year-old Anthony Michel, 18-year-old Vincent Falcone, and 18-year-old Eduardo Valdes. They were all charged with riot, a class B felony which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, exclusive of fines.

Nashua Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at a basketball game between Nashua High School North and Manchester Memorial High School on February 7. After the game ended, students and players from both schools began brawling outside, according to authorities. A detail officer was present at the game but was quickly overwhelmed by the number of students involved and called for backup. Responding officers were able to quell the crowd.

Police immediately launched an investigation into the disturbance and the students who started the altercation. Working in conjunction with the Nashua School District, ten students, many from Nashua High School North, were arrested and charged, according to police.

“The Nashua Police Department, along with the Nashua School District, have zero tolerance for violent or other dangerous behaviors on school grounds,” the department wrote in a statement.

Michel, Falcone, and Valdes will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court- Southern District at a later date.

“We appreciate the work of Nashua Police and Nashua School District in this case,” Manchester Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gillis said. “Working collaboratively with Manchester Police and our district and school teams, we continue to prioritize the safety of students, families, staff and spectators at sporting events.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

