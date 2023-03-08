Gun found on middle school campus one week after student found with edibles, officials confirmed

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A hard lockdown has been lifted after a handgun was found on the campus of Renaissance Middle School on Wednesday, Fulton County School officials confirmed.

According to school officials, the school was placed on a precautionary hard lockdown.

There is no active threat and the lockdown has been lifted. It’s unclear if school officials have identified who brought the gun to the school or if anyone is facing disciplinary action or criminal charges.

This incident comes just a week after a student was found with edibles on campus.

“Hear me loud and clear, students consuming, possessing and/ or distributing these types of substances will not be tolerated. This is not and will not be the norm at Renaissance Middle School,” Williams told parents in an email about the incident.