Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

40-year-old man shot, killed near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe

By Jackson Danbeck,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNHLK_0lCFWif300

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, the homicide happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say they are looking for unknown suspects.

MPD did not release any other information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Cold case solved: Racine Police make arrest in 2000 killing of Linda Fields

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department has announced an arrest in the 23-year-old cold case homicide of 37-year-old Linda Fields.

Police arrested Lucas Alonso for first-degree homicide. He makes his initial appearance on Wednesday.

Fields' body was found on Feb. 24, 2000, at the base of a tree along Lake Avenue in Racine. The medical examiner at the time concluded she had been strangled. But the DNA database then did not help investigators find any DNA matches to catch a suspect.

About 20 years later, investigators found a DNA match after expanding their search to include family members of the DNA profile. There was a "one in one quadrillion" chance of getting a match, according to Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson.

The chief said Alonso was arrested in Racine at his place of work.

According to a criminal complaint, Alonso told police that he met Fields at a bar and they later had sex outdoors along Lake Avenue. He admitted to police that he strangled her multiple times but claims she was alive when he left that night.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman shot 'in the back of her head'
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
West Allis Bug n Out shooting, 12-year-old killed over glasses: complaint
West Allis, WI13 hours ago
Man, 40, dies in crash on I-94 in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
11-year-old boy robbed and assaulted in Sheboygan
Sheboygan, WI15 hours ago
12-year-old boy missing in Milwaukee, found safe
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
South Milwaukee missing/runaway teen found safe
South Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
29th and Wisconsin shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Fatal Milwaukee fire near 14th and National, one male dead
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Police response in Mequon: Driver deceased
Mequon, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin teenager arrested for alleged shooting that left 12-year-old boy dead
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Third suspect in Madison homicide caught in Milwaukee
Madison, WI2 days ago
One killed in fire near 14th and National
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith of West Allis killed over glasses, complaint says
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old at West Allis bar
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee man in critical condition following house fire near 87th and Brentwood
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
I-43 ramp at 76th street closed, Milwaukee Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee man fatally shot at Keefe and Vel Phillips
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Large Mequon police scene near Highland and Fieldwood
Mequon, WI2 days ago
Man dead following accidental shooting at Wisconsin home, investigation ongoing
Delafield, WI3 days ago
Spike strips deployed after I-41 pursuit in Fond du Lac County, man in custody
Fond Du Lac, WI2 days ago
Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Racine house fully engulfed in flames: 65-year-old man dies
Waterford, WI3 days ago
49th and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Cold case solved: Racine Police make arrest in 2000 killing of Linda Fields
Racine, WI4 days ago
I-94 drug overdose crash; woman arrested for OWI
Kenosha, WI3 days ago
Milwaukee Police's Violent Crime Plan unveiled by city leaders
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
CPD search for person in connection to double homicide on South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Milwaukee Mother of 3 Loses Everything After Someone Sets Fire to Her House: ‘It’s All Burnt Down’
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Brookfield father turns toy Jeep into snowplow for 5-year-old son
Brookfield, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy