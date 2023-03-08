Ja Morant will not be charged over gun incident. 'Not enough evidence,' Colorado police say.

Colorado police will not file any charges against Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant for allegedly flashing a gun at a nightclub on Instagram Live early Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, the Glendale Police Department said that although the video of Morant brandishing a firearm was "concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

"No one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located," the police department said in a statement shared to Twitter.

Morant, 23, filmed the video early Saturday morning from Shotgun Willie's strip club, police said, following the Grizzlies' 113-97 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. While rapping shirtless, Morant is seen holding "what appeared to be a firearm by the butt end of a gun for several seconds."

Captain Jamie Dillon told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday that Morant declined to comment to police, which didn't have an impact on the investigation.

The Glendale Police opened an investigation into the matter on Monday as Morant's Instagram video circulated online and dominated headlines over the weekend.

"The GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type," the department statement reads. "Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint."

Ultimately, officers found no "probable cause to charge somebody with a crime," Dillion told USA TODAY Sports, adding there are no gun registration laws in Colorado.

When will Ja Morant return?

Morant took "full responsibility for my actions" on Saturday and apologized to his "family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization." He announced he would "take some time away to get help," and is anticipated to miss more than the two games the Grizzles initially said he would.

The Grizzlies have lost both games without Morant since the incident – a 135-129 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and a 112-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Coach Taylor Jenkins said there's no timetable for Morant's return to the team.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies reported that Morant will miss at least the next four games:

March 9 versus the Golden State Warriors

March 11 versus the Dallas Mavericks

March 13 at the Dallas Mavericks

March 15 at the Miami Heat

