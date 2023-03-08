Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Ja Morant will not be charged over gun incident. 'Not enough evidence,' Colorado police say.

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY,

4 days ago

Colorado police will not file any charges against Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant for allegedly flashing a gun at a nightclub on Instagram Live early Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, the Glendale Police Department said that although the video of Morant brandishing a firearm was "concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

"No one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located," the police department said in a statement shared to Twitter.

Morant, 23, filmed the video early Saturday morning from Shotgun Willie's strip club, police said, following the Grizzlies' 113-97 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. While rapping shirtless, Morant is seen holding "what appeared to be a firearm by the butt end of a gun for several seconds."

Captain Jamie Dillon told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday that Morant declined to comment to police, which didn't have an impact on the investigation.

The Glendale Police opened an investigation into the matter on Monday as Morant's  Instagram video circulated online and dominated headlines over the weekend.

"The GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type," the department statement reads. "Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint."

Ultimately, officers found no "probable cause to charge somebody with a crime," Dillion told USA TODAY Sports, adding there are no gun registration laws in Colorado.

SHAQ makes no excuses for Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant

JALEN ROSE offers Grizzlies star Ja Morant a powerful message

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkxG2_0lCFWXtw00
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

When will Ja Morant return?

Morant took "full responsibility for my actions" on Saturday and apologized to his "family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization." He announced he would "take some time away to get help," and is anticipated to miss more than the two games the Grizzles initially said he would.

The Grizzlies have lost both games without Morant since the incident – a 135-129 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and a 112-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Coach Taylor Jenkins said there's no timetable for Morant's return to the team.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies reported that Morant will miss at least the next four games:

  • March 9 versus the Golden State Warriors
  • March 11 versus the Dallas Mavericks
  • March 13 at the Dallas Mavericks
  • March 15 at the Miami Heat

Contributing: Josh Peter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ja Morant will not be charged over gun incident. 'Not enough evidence,' Colorado police say.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
“They have off-duty police officers, FBI agents, and DEA” - Stephen A. Smith on how the NBA keeps its players in check
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Called The Grizzlies After They Beat The Warriors
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks shades Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard over calls for Grizzlies vet signing
Memphis, TN2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN2 days ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Suns Are No Longer True Title Contenders
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
3 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Officer ambushed, shot from behind during traffic stop in a Miami neighborhood, police say
Miami, FL4 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Peet's Coffee warehouse collapses in Oakland, killing employee
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Rapper Lul G Receives 21-Year Sentence in Manslaughter Case
Fairfield, CA1 day ago
Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Showdown With Bucks
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant, who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls, dies
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Panthers trade for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft in blockbuster deal with Bears, per reports
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy