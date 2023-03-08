Open in App
Maricopa, AZ
Need help with taxes? AARP has aides

By Brian Petersheim Jr.,

4 days ago
Do you need help preparing your taxes? The Maricopa AARP Tax-Aide Program is back at the library to help.

Tax-aide volunteers with AARP will be at Maricopa Public Library and Cultural Center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 18.

You can schedule an appointment online , or you can call AARP at 520-380-4678 Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are one visit, where you will have your return prepared, quality reviewed and printed.

The service is free to everyone. There are no age qualifications.

AARP requests that you bring your identification card, all tax-related documents, a copy of last year’s return and Social Security cards for all individuals listed on the return. If you had earned-income credit on your 2021 return, bring copies of your 2019, 2020 and 2021 returns.

The tax preparers also request that you print and complete a 2022 intake/interview form before you arrive for your appointment. If you cannot do it at home, arrive 15 minutes early to fill out the paperwork onsite.

