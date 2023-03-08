Open in App
Hollidaysburg, PA
WTAJ

Senator Ward invites residents to telephone town hall

By Rebecca Parsons,

4 days ago

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Senator Judy Ward (R-30) is inviting residents to participate in a telephone town hall meeting that she is hosting on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

“I welcome everyone to join the phone call and participate in the discussion,” Ward said. “I always enjoy hearing from constituents about some of the most important issues they face.  I am looking forward to answering their questions and providing information about current state government-related topics that are of interest.”

Senator Ward will provide updates about state government and issues impacting families and communities in the district.  Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, and Senator Ward will answer as many as possible during the event.

Residents in the 30 th District can sign up to participate by visiting Senator Ward’s website at SenatorJudyWard.com/Access-Live .

The meeting is expected to last approximately one hour.

“This is a great opportunity for constituents to participate, learn, and ask questions without leaving the comfort of their own homes,” Ward said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

