Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said of Martha’s Vineyard: “They are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there, in huge numbers?” AP Photo/Richard Drew

Have you ever wondered why people are still out here taking Fox News seriously? Like why are personalities such as Tucker Carlson considered anything other than just entertainment along the lines of reality television?

Whelp, this is what columnist Rex Huppke wrote about for us:

"Further evidence that Carlson is a charlatan conning his audience came out in text messages released Tuesday as part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News."

It's one of several columns you'll find in this newsletter. We hope you're doing well and that you'll take a moment to thank yourself for being cool. But seriously, stop watching Fox News.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Opinion newsletter: Why is Fox News still a thing?