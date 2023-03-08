Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

USA TODAY Opinion newsletter: Why is Fox News still a thing?

By USA TODAY,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CePaa_0lCFUm7X00
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said of Martha’s Vineyard: “They are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there, in huge numbers?” AP Photo/Richard Drew

Have you ever wondered why people are still out here taking Fox News seriously? Like why are personalities such as Tucker Carlson considered anything other than just entertainment along the lines of reality television?

Whelp, this is what columnist Rex Huppke wrote about for us:

"Further evidence that Carlson is a charlatan conning his audience came out in text messages released Tuesday as part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News."

It's one of several columns you'll find in this newsletter. We hope you're doing well and that you'll take a moment to thank yourself for being cool. But seriously, stop watching Fox News.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Opinion newsletter: Why is Fox News still a thing?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy