Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
KMTV 3 News Now

Olathe man pleads guilty in high-speed chase at Kansas City downtown airport

By Jack Anstine,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuzh3_0lCFSLhI00

An Olathe man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday after leading police in a high-speed chase down a runway at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport during February 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Efren Torres-Rodriguez, 35, pleaded guilty to one count damaging or disrupting an international airport and one count of being a felon and an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Missouri.

KCPD officer were informed of a suspicious running vehicle parked near a gate at the airport on Feb. 1, 2022.

Police responded to the scene and located Torres-Rodriguez unconscious in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Officers turned off the car and opened the vehicle's door, waking the man.

Torres-Rodriguez refused orders to exit the vehicle, started the car and crashed through the gate, destroying it and seriously damaging the fence. He then drove onto the airfield of the downtown airport, according to a release from the DOJ.

An officer discharged his taser as the man drove away.

Police then pursued the man, who reached speeds of up to 100 mph during the chase.

Torres-Rodriguez then crossed into a grassy area, which is when his vehicle was became disabled.

Police removed the man from the vehicle and found a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine inside the car. While the weapon and magazine did not contain ammunition, there were several rounds stored in the vehicle as well as drug paraphernalia.

Officials found that Torres-Rodriguez had a criminal record of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with prior violent offenses, prior to the police chase.

The DOJ says that Torres-Rodriguez admitted to law enforcement officers that he uses "methamphetamine every other day and to smoking marijuana daily since he was 15 years old."

Due to the chase, no planes were allowed to take off or land at the airport for around 40 minutes, causing two delayed departures, one delayed arrival, one aircraft to remain airborne for 50 minutes. There was also one flight cancellation and one aircraft that did not depart.

Torres-Rodriguez could receive a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Man dead in homicide Saturday morning near Grand Boulevard in KCMO
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Victim dies days after shooting near Kansas City bus stop
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic assault, other felonies
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting at bus stop in KCMO on March 6
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Man who pleaded guilty in Northland murder now accused of killing man in KCMO
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says
Gladstone, MO3 days ago
8 pounds of fentanyl powder seized following standoff in KCMO
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Jackson County jury convicts woman of beating child with metal pipe
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Kansas City, KS teen doesn’t know you can turn your steering wheel backing up, threatens to call 911 over car legally parked behind her
Kansas City, KS4 days ago
Caught on camera: Vandals torch van belonging to Boys & Girls Club in KCMO
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Police: Woman crashes into 4 vehicles after stealing ambulance from hospital
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
Topeka, KS10 days ago
Pleasant Valley police seek missing teen
Pleasant Valley, MO5 days ago
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Wants to Know Why So Many Young People Are Moving to Dallas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
Leawood, KS7 days ago
Family of missing 13-year-old boy speaks out 1 month after his disappearance
Kansas City, MO9 days ago
New grocery store taking over former Hy-Vee location in Northland
Kansas City, KS10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy