Penn medical student featured in Time Magazine for highlighting Black, female physicians in new book

Jasmine Brown noticed a lack of literature on Black, female doctors when she began studying at Oxford University.

Then, as a medical student at the University of Pennsylvania, Brown made it a mission to tell their stories.

Her efforts have paid off, as she was just featured in Time Magazine for her efforts to spotlight a story not being told enough.

"It was really exciting," said Brown. "I felt overflowed with joy and reception, and it makes me feel optimistic, that people still care about this."

Brown is in her third year of medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. She started writing her book, 'Twice as Hard: The Stories of Black Women Who Fought to Become Physicians, from the Civil War to the 21st Century', while studying as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford.

Her goal was to show other young women, who may want to pursue a career in this field, that female physicians, particularly Black physicians, have been in medicine for over 150 years.

She wrote about Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, Dr. May Chinn, and Dr. Marilyn Hughes Gaston, and the hurdles they overcame to shatter the glass ceilings for other little girls.

"We often get the message that the boys are the ones that take the lead. They are the heroes of the story, they are the champions," she said. "I want girls to see that there are women that are having a huge impact that are leaders, the change makers and they can be that too."