1 dead, 1 injured in Harford County crash

A deadly crash in Harford County Wednesday morning is currently under investigation by the Maryland State police.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford road for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Sorrento traveling west on Prospect Road crashed into a Toyota Tacoma heading north on Whiteford Road.

The driver of the Tacoma, 74-year-old Michael Elliot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanelisiwe Masondo, 30, who was behind the wheel of the Sorrento, was taken to an area medical center for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.