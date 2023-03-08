Open in App
Kalispell, MT
KPAX

Pothole fixing season arrives in Kalispell

By Kiana Wilson,

4 days ago
KALISPELL - It’s now pothole fixing season in Kalispell.

The City of Kalispell Public Works Department is taking reports from the public about potholes across the city.

The Public Works Department told MTN that the more potholes that are reported, the easier it is for them to locate and fix more holes throughout the spring.

Keep in mind that Main Street (US Highway 93), Idaho Street (US Highway 2) and Reserve Drive are maintained by the state, not the city.

Additionally, Evergreen is not within city limits.

Crews will be working on repairs as the weather allows.

People can report potholes to the City of Kalispell Public Works Department by calling 406-758-7720.

