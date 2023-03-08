Eight foods that are good for your brain

It’s an absolutely vital part of you, but do you know what it needs to function properly? If your brain could tell you, it would talk about its high energy demand and the nutrients necessary to make neurons, neurotransmitters, hormones, in short, everything that keeps it clear and sharp.

Irene Lezcano, nutritionist at Nutritienda.com says that a brain friendly diet is based on proteins, healthy fats, legumes, vegetables and greens. And we shouldn’t forget water, of course - staying hydrated is essential.

Here, she suggests eight ideal foods to include in your diet.

Salmon This is the star food for brain health, high in many of the nutrients needed, but especially Omega-3 fatty acids. Two helpings of salmon - or another oily fish - per week is perfect.

Chard This leafy green vegetable provides protein, fiber, vitamins C and A and is a source of iodine, potassium and magnesium, three minerals that are essential for the proper functioning of our nervous system, including the brain. Each of your main meals should contain a portion of vegetables.

Tangerines A delicious fruit that is a rich source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that acts against free radicals. Include fruit daily in your diet.

Oats An easy cereal to include in our diet, as porridge, muesli, or breakfast bars. It offers many nutrients including thiamine, which contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system. Oats are especially good to start to the day, because, thanks to their high fiber content, they slowly release energy into your system, keeping you - and your brain - going for hours.

Chickpeas A favourite legume for vegetarians because of its high protein content. It is also a valuable provider of calcium and other minerals such as iron, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. The latter is of vital importance for our brain as it contributes to the normal functioning of its cell membranes. Three helpings of legumes a week is optimum.

Pistachios The tasty nut is a source of unsaturated fatty acids, fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, zinc, potassium, iron and calcium. The latter contributes to the normal functioning of neurotransmission. Pistachios make a handy snack.

Chicken A lean meat that offers both a high protein content and essential amino acids such as tryptophan. It also contains saturated fatty acids and is a source of phosphorus, niacin and vitamin B6. These two vitamins contribute to healthy psychological function, Irene Lezcano points out.