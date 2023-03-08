Open in App
Michigan State
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Getting to know LaughFest comedian, producer Mike Logan

By Max Goldwasser,

4 days ago
Gilda's LaughFest returns for its 13th year, with shows happening from Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12.

One of the biggest names in the 2023 lineup is Daphnique Springs. Of course, you can't have a top-tier show without a top-tier opening act.

That's where Mike Logan comes in.

Logan, a Michigan native, started doing standup comedy ten years ago. He was first exposed to the craft when he came to Grand Rapids and watched Joel McHale perform at, where else, but Gilda's Laughfest.

That same night, he sat in the audience for an open mic set. That's where he says he was inspired indirectly.

"Nothing against anybody at the show, but when I left the open mic, I thought to myself, 'I could do that,'" he told FOX 17.

The very next week, Logan performed on stage for the very first time. His career took off from there.

Now, he's a jack-of-all-trades.

Logan is not only a comedian, but also he's produced some of the shows you can watch at LaughFest this year: KaraJOKEe and the All Y’All Showcase

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit the LaughFest website.

