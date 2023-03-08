Dacotah Speedway teams up with Funatix Events for racing days

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Dacotah Speedway and Funatix Events are teaming up strategically.

According to a news release, the partnership will bring the best in motorsports and entertainment to create an experience that will be unforgettable for all fans.

“We are thrilled to partner with Funatix Events to provide our fans with a unique and exciting racing experience,” said Dacotah Speedway Board of Directors President, Jeremy Keller. “Funatix is known for their innovative approach to entertainment, and we are confident that our partnership will take our events to the next level.”

Funatix is known for its work with Mandan Rodeo Days, the Bismarck Marathon, among others.

“Partnering with Dacotah Speedway is a perfect fit for Funatix,” said Funatix Events General Manager Jordan Black. “Our goal is to pack the Dacotah Speedway stands as much as possible this summer so families can spend more time at the track watching the racing events they love.”

The partnership starts with the 2023 racing season.

Fans can follow Dacotah Speedway on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram , and its new website .

Opening night at the speedway is Friday, April 21 for the Mandan Meltdown. You can get tickets here .

