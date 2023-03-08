Open in App
Cedar Park, TX
See more from this location?
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council to consider disaster declaration extension, construction contracts March 9

By Zacharia Washington,

5 days ago
Cedar Park City Council will meet March 9 to consider multiple items on its meeting agenda including construction contracts and budget amendments. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact)...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kyle City Council discusses Public Safety Center development
Kyle, TX15 hours ago
Pflugerville City Council to consider zoning land on Pflugerville Parkway for commercial development
Pflugerville, TX17 hours ago
Cedar Park moves step closer in new public library construction process; Lakeline Park opening approaches
Cedar Park, TX14 hours ago
Austin's community police education program moves closer to returning
Austin, TX12 hours ago
Austin City Council approves South Congress Avenue paid parking plan
Austin, TX3 days ago
Downtown Round Rock park project on May ballot would expand Brushy Creek trail
Round Rock, TX3 days ago
Lakeway City Council rescinds plan for Sailmaster pickleball courts parking lot
Lakeway, TX5 days ago
Dutch Bros Coffee developing plans for potential Dripping Springs location
Dripping Springs, TX12 hours ago
Whitestone Brewery to host soft opening in Liberty Hill March 17-19
Liberty Hill, TX11 hours ago
Georgetown ISD presents new strategic direction, objectives
Georgetown, TX15 hours ago
Design for Lawn at Brushy Creek park project in Round Rock under consideration
Round Rock, TX5 days ago
PfISD officials working on additional cost saving measures in face of 2023-24 budget shortfall
Pflugerville, TX3 days ago
Three environment-related committees formed for Kyle
Kyle, TX6 days ago
Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union now offering banking services in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX3 days ago
Leander transitions to Phase 2 water conservation efforts aft early March BCRUA pipe repair completion
Leander, TX6 days ago
Street lights in Round Rock to soon move from Oncor to city ownership
Round Rock, TX5 days ago
Austin ISD trustees talk openness of superintendent search
Austin, TX3 days ago
Self-service kiosks now available at Hunan Chef in Cedar Park following renovations
Cedar Park, TX4 days ago
Wastewater infrastructure repairs to begin for West San Antonio Street in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX5 days ago
Round Rock almost done with massive cleanup after February ice storm
Round Rock, TX4 days ago
About 1,000 homes to be built in Georgetown's Parmer Ranch community in coming years
Georgetown, TX3 days ago
6 businesses near Lake Travis celebrating major milestones this spring
Austin, TX4 days ago
Need for skilled jobs reshapes workforce in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Hutto, TX3 days ago
William Cannon and Bannockburn Drive nears completion
Austin, TX5 days ago
$10.67M Hamilton Pool Road project to offer traffic relief for local drivers
Bee Cave, TX6 days ago
Third Round Rock Dutch Bros. Coffee location expected to open soon
Round Rock, TX4 days ago
Castell Avenue project to close several intersections in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy