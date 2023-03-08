Open in App
Greenville County, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies disciplined after 1 shot during ‘horseplay’ while training

By Dustin George,

4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Three Greenville County deputies have been disciplined following an investigation after friendly fire left one deputy with a foot injury.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Feb. 22 after a deputy shot another deputy during a training exercise in Abbeville County. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were training with blank rounds during a controlled exercise near Industrial Park Drive.

Investigation underway after Upstate deputy shot while training

After the training exercise, deputies were securing equipment when one of the deputies fired a blank round from a simulation gun at another in an act of “horseplay.” The second deputy responded by firing back, forgetting he had already switched back to his duty weapon, and struck the first deputy in the foot.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

Both of the deputies have been disciplined for careless use of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm. They were given a 10-day suspension and will undergo remedial training.

A supervisor who failed to monitor the handling of firearms has also been punished, receiving a three-day suspension and remedial training, the sheriff’s department said

“The men and women entrusted to uphold justice and represent the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest standard of conduct,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “While I understand accidents occur, moments of carelessness will not be tolerated under my leadership.”

“I will ensure that the deputies involved will undergo extensive remedial training following their discipline so they can take the appropriate steps of returning to serving others in the manner they are called to do.”

