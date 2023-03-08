Open in App
Solvang, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Allan Hancock College celebrates Intl. Women’s Day

By Ashlee Owings,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39h418_0lCFO8JE00

Allan Hancock College students and staff were able to attend a free International Women’s Day event on Wednesday.

Attendees were able to celebrate with music, food and a keynote speaker. The event was held in the student center on campus from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participants were offered free flowers, treats and a chance to have their face bedazzled. Participants heard from Griselda Martinez, an AHC student on the history of women.

"To me as a woman, it feels great to finally have an event that celebrates women because women have been mistreated for years and decades throughout the years," Janae Davis, a freshman at AHC told KSBY. "I feel that it's just a great accomplishment for those such as ourselves to finally have a little bit of a spotlight...to celebrate all of the hard work that we've been through and just the different events that we've gone through the decades and years."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Groundbreaking ceremony for Hope Village Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA17 hours ago
Students learn teamwork at robotics practice competition
Santa Maria, CA17 hours ago
Allan Hancock College to host mental health forum
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Del's Pizzeria celebrates 50th anniversary
Pismo Beach, CA17 hours ago
New Inclusive Arts Clubhouse Santa Barbara community
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Lompoc City Council to hold goal-setting workshop
Lompoc, CA20 hours ago
Grover Beach launches second Community Grants Program for local nonprofits
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
SLO residents invited to come together for 5th Love San Luis Obispo event
San Luis Obispo, CA4 days ago
The San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival is here
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
20th Annual Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association Open House
Arroyo Grande, CA3 days ago
Pallet fire breaks out at Lompoc business
Lompoc, CA18 hours ago
Buy Local gift card program is being extended in Grover Beach
Grover Beach, CA19 hours ago
City of Goleta recognizes CA Arbor Week with proclamation and tree planting
Goleta, CA4 days ago
Paso Wine Fest discount
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Doan family asking supporters to donate only to verified fundraisers
San Miguel, CA5 days ago
City warns of bluff failure at Memory Park in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach, CA1 day ago
The San Luis Obispo Warming Center will be open tonight
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Santa Maria to conduct Veterans Memorial Park renovation
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
New Santa Maria city video shows downtown redevelopment
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Santa Barbara City structure fire
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Warnings for Santa Ynez River area to go out in advance of incoming storm
Lompoc, CA4 days ago
Evacuation warning for areas along Tally Ho Creek
Arroyo Grande, CA2 days ago
UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted in Cambria
Cambria, CA2 days ago
Free pet vax clinic to be offered for National Pet Vaccination Month
Atascadero, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy