Allan Hancock College celebrates Intl. Women’s Day

Allan Hancock College students and staff were able to attend a free International Women’s Day event on Wednesday.

Attendees were able to celebrate with music, food and a keynote speaker. The event was held in the student center on campus from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participants were offered free flowers, treats and a chance to have their face bedazzled. Participants heard from Griselda Martinez, an AHC student on the history of women.

"To me as a woman, it feels great to finally have an event that celebrates women because women have been mistreated for years and decades throughout the years," Janae Davis, a freshman at AHC told KSBY. "I feel that it's just a great accomplishment for those such as ourselves to finally have a little bit of a spotlight...to celebrate all of the hard work that we've been through and just the different events that we've gone through the decades and years."