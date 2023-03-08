Tuesday Spring Sports

Photo by Calhoun Journal

March 8, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Donoho boys’ soccer gets big performance from Williamson, extends regular-season winning streak with victory over Coosa Christian

Drew Williamson scored five goals, and Donoho’s boys’ soccer team extended its regular-season winning streak to 19 matches with a 10-2 victory over Coosa Christian. Williamson also had an assist. Sam Johnson added two goals. Trey Alexander added a goal and an assist. Bruce Downey and Hunter Hartwell added a goal apiece. Logan Melton distributed four assists, while James Benkwith and Zach Carter added an assist apiece. Donoho will play in the ASOF tournament at Choccolocco Park this weekend, with matches against Pell City on Friday and Cherokee County and Smith Station on Saturday.

SAKS 8, BOWDON (Ga.) 0: Eighth-grader Layla Garcia scored six goals as Saks’ girls improved to 3-1 on the season. Senior Daniela Escandon and sophomore Alonna Crews scored a goal apiece.

Softball

WEAVER 11, JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Weaver’s Kynlee Fulmer pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Jadyn Smith had a double and triple and scored a run, and Sydney Bitzer added two doubles with a run. Peyton Marvasty doubled with two runs. McKennah Homesley had two hits with a double and a run, and Madison Atchley had two hits and two runs. Kinley Marvasty added a triple. JCA got a double each from Erin Prater and Rebekah Carter, and Kara Grace accounted for the other hit with a single.

WHITE PLAINS 13, CLEBURNE COUNTY 1: Leighton Arnold and Kannon Slaughter combined to pitch a one-hitter with eight strikeouts. Arnold worked the first four innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run with one walks and seven strikeouts. Slaughter also had a big day at the plate, homering with three RBIs, and Arnold drove in two runs and scored twice. Callie Richardson had a double while going 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Kristen Rhodes went 1-for-2 but drove in four runs on the day.

OXFORD 3, LINCOLN 2: Reagan Sanders doubled and drove in two runs to lead Oxford, which improved to 6-0 on the season. Justice Woods doubled and drove in the other run. Kaelyn Crossley pitched a complete game, allowing four hits, three walks and one earned run with four strikeouts. The Yellow Jackets will play at Pell City on Wednesday.

SAKS 13, COOSA CHRISTIAN 2: Ava Snead went 3-for-3 with an RBI and pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts in five innings. Saks’ Caylee Miller went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Adrianna Stevens 2-for-2 with an RBI. Saks also got a hit apiece from Mallory Williams, Alayah Christopher, Miani Burton, Camrie Denham, Aubree Christopher and Ashlynn Twymon. Saks plays at Hokes Bluff on Thursday.

SAND ROCK 6, PIEDMONT 4: Jaycee Glover doubled and drove in two runs, and Abby Baird doubled with an RBI for Piedmont. Savannah Smith got the start in the circle, spreading six hits over six innings. She gave up two earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts. Carson Young gave up two hits and one run in the seventh.

Baseball

JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN 8, SAKS 4: Ethan Fair struck out 14 batters over five innings, and Noah Lee finished the job with four strikeouts in two innings. They combined to hold Saks to five hits. Lee and Tyler Doggrell each hit doubled for JCA, and Doggrell drove in a run, Hunter Brown singled and drove in two runs, and Cam Moses went 1-for-2 with an RBI. JCA will play Saks again Thursday. [read more sports stories…]

