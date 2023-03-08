Open in App
Deerfield Beach, FL
See more from this location?
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Tuesday’s election nears, voters have ballot questions in these Broward cities

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

5 days ago

Voters in two Broward cities will head to the polls Tuesday to decide two important issues: Whether to agree to sell off property in Deerfield Beach, and whether the public should be the ones to decide who replaces vacancies on the Coconut Creek commission.

In Coconut Creek, the charter change amendment requires a vacancy on the City Commission be filled by voters in an election, and not by appointment by other elected officials.

A city spokeswoman said the last time a city commissioner was appointed was in April 2022 after Commissioner Lou Sarbone left his position in the wake of an investigation by Broward’s watchdog regarding living on Florida’s west coast.

Sarbone formally retired April 1, which was 15 days after Sarbone’s interview with the inspector general, whose office used Florida highway toll records to track his driving to help show he didn’t live in Broward while he was in office for nearly the previous two years.

John Brodie was tapped to fill the role.

In Deerfield Beach, voters will be asked to vote for or against the sale of a 3.75-acre swath of public property for $6.5 million. City officials said they plan to build a “multi-use development” with workforce housing, retail and restaurant space, and a hotel.

The land is located at 1045 SW 11th Way, at the southeast corner of Interstate 95 and Southwest 10th Street. The proposed buyer is MBA Development Partners of Florida LLC.

City officials said the property was deeded to the city by the state’s Department of Transportation in 1999. For years it was supposed to become a research and development park by Florida Atlantic University Research and Development Authority.

The lease was extended multiple times, but “20 years later, the property still sits vacant and empty,” officials said.

Last year the city denied a request for an eighth lease extension. In December, the commission voted to approve a deal with MBA Development Partners, which offered $6.5 million.

The plan calls for a seven-story office building, eight-story workforce housing, a four-story hotel, event center, retail shops and restaurants, and a parking garage. The proposal includes $7.5 million for community improvements.

Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach both have elected officials on the ballot, in addition to the referendum questions. Voters in Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park also have elected seats on Tuesday’s ballot.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Boca Raton man charged with civil disorder in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Boca Raton, FL12 hours ago
HEALTH INSPECTOR: Popular Delray Beach Eatery Cited
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Boca Raton man charged in actions linked to Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH LAWSUIT SETTLES
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Retail Roundup: Sprouts opening new West Boca store; ‘functional fitness’ empire TRX bringing HQ to Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL2 days ago
Major Bridge Project Shuts Down Traffic In Lake Worth Beach For 6 Months
Lake Worth, FL20 hours ago
Controversial First Baptist Fort Lauderdale pastor resigns. Search starts for a replacement
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Two women hospitalized after Tri-Rail stabbing in Hollywood, cops say
Hollywood, FL13 hours ago
US 1 bridge closure to create 'disaster' traffic concerns
Jupiter, FL1 day ago
Dillard High students detained after threat led to lockdown, cops say
Fort Lauderdale, FL11 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale High School placed on lockdown due to shooting threat
Fort Lauderdale, FL15 hours ago
THREE KILLED IN BOCA RATON CRASH
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Lauderdale Lakes woman used dead father’s Social Security for Miami Heat tickets, Costco purchases
Lauderdale Lakes, FL4 days ago
Police ID shooter, victims of apparent murder-suicide at Miami Lakes home
Miami Lakes, FL8 hours ago
Guy Fieri puts South Florida restaurants under the ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ spotlight
Coral Springs, FL2 days ago
Three arrested, cars seized in Broward crackdown on dangerous street takeovers
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 days ago
Boca Raton Man Dies In Sunday Crash
Boca Raton, FL17 hours ago
Verdict remains elusive for three men accused of robbing, killing rapper XXXTentacion
Deerfield Beach, FL8 hours ago
Female victim shot, wounded in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach, FL2 days ago
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
Boca Raton, FL9 hours ago
Violent crime in Riviera Beach decreases by 23.6%: RBPD
Riviera Beach, FL3 days ago
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
Man accused in shooting of MDPD officer in Miami is son of Miami-Dade School Board member; 5 arrested
Miami, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy